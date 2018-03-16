Hydro powers US crypto-currency

Ormeus Coin is sourcing electricity from the 2GW Moses-Saunders hydro project on the US-Canada border for a new cryto-currency mining operation.

The hydro project, near the Niagara Falls, has just over 1GW of capacity on the Canadian side of the border and 912MW in New York state in the US.

It will supply electricity to Ormeus Coin's new virtual currency mining operation in New York state. The company also has operations in the Midwest.

A company spokesperson said: “The dam offers low-cost power under a program called Preservation Power, which protects and promotes jobs in the upstate New York area of Massena.”

