GeoSea, CSBC line up Taiwan gig

Venture signs letter of intent with 1GW Hai Long offshore wind developer

16/03/2018

A joint venture between GeoSea and shipbuilder CSBC Corp has lined up installation work for the up to 1.2GW Hai Long 2&3 offshore wind farms off Taiwan.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering signed a letter of intent with the Hai Long venture between Canadian outfit Northland Power and Yushan Energy of Singapore to cooperate on construction activities.

Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Project Office said the agreement involves engineering design, insurance, financing, maritime substations, wind turbines, wind farm systems and transmission cables.

The partnership will also focus on developing design, manufacturing and commercial operations “to make inroads into the global offshore wind power market,” it added.

The Hai Long venture wants to build the two projects off Changhua county by 2024.

Image: Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Project Office

