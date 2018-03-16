Jumbo hires Huisman heavy lifts

Dutch outfit Jumbo has made a formal investment decision to hire compatriot company Huisman Equipment to design and construct two mast cranes for the former's new DP2 heavy lift vessel.

The main crane, which will have capacity of 2500 tonnes, will have a triple hoist and a 600-tonne active heave compensation (AHC) auxiliary block with a depth rating of 3000 metres.

Jumbo expects the new vessel, which has been designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions, to be delivered in the first quarter of 2020.

The vessel will be 185 metres long, 36 metres wide and the hull will have a X-bow, the company said.

Jumbo managing director Michael Kahn said: “Our new HLCV, equipped with these cutting edge cranes, enables Jumbo to further step-up, scale-up and diversify into the global offshore energy market.”

Image: impression of the new vessel (Jumbo)