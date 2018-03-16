MHI Vestas finds Riffgrund 2 home

EMS Maritime Offshore is to provide MHI Vestas with port and logistics services in Emden starting this month for work at the 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

MHI Vestas will use the base for one year for commissioning the project's 56 MHI V164-8MW turbines.

Following commissioning, which is expected to be completed next year, MHI Vestas will use the facilities at Port Knock on the river Em as a service base for the wind farm.

EMO operates the terminal providing services including loading, warehousing, terminal logistics and berth management.

MHI Vestas commissioning project manager Stephan Kremers said: “EMO convinced us with their flexibility and availability of locations around the river Ems delta, but in particular with the high independence of the location, first class services 24/7, as well as the versatility of Port Knock.”

Image: EMO Maritime Offshore