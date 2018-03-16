MHI Vestas finds Riffgrund 2 home
EMS Maritime Offshore to provide port and logistics services out of Emden
EMS Maritime Offshore is to provide MHI Vestas with port and logistics services in Emden starting this month for work at the 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.
MHI Vestas will use the base for one year for commissioning the project's 56 MHI V164-8MW turbines.
Following commissioning, which is expected to be completed next year, MHI Vestas will use the facilities at Port Knock on the river Em as a service base for the wind farm.
EMO operates the terminal providing services including loading, warehousing, terminal logistics and berth management.
MHI Vestas commissioning project manager Stephan Kremers said: “EMO convinced us with their flexibility and availability of locations around the river Ems delta, but in particular with the high independence of the location, first class services 24/7, as well as the versatility of Port Knock.”
Image: EMO Maritime Offshore