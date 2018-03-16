Siemens Gamesa service smiles

NTR has extended Siemens Gamesa's service and maintenance contract for the former's 11.5MW Ardoch and Over Enoch wind farm in East Renfrewshire, Scotland, until 2034.

The manufacturer has maintained the five SWT-2.3-93 turbines since 2014 under a 10-year deal, which now stretches for a further 10 years.

Siemens Gamesa service Northern Europe/Middle East chief executive Grant Walker said: “We are delighted that Ardoch and Over Enoch owners NTR have, so soon after awarding the original service contract, given Siemens Gamesa a vote of confidence in the quality of our service and awarded a further 10-year extension.”

NTR asset management director Joe Dalton said: “We have successfully completed the refinancing of Ardoch and Over Enoch and are delighted to partner with Siemens Gamesa for the long term on the project, based on their performance to-date, and the high levels of trust we have built up with the local team.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa