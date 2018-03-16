Raptors revel in Enercon nest
Peregrine falcons raise three young in box attached to E-70 turbine
Peregrine falcons have used a nest box attached to an Enercon turbine at a wind farm in Germany to raise three young birds.
Enercon said the unnamed project owner had mounted the nest box to an E-70 machine at Gutersloh in North Rhine-Westphalia.
The company said the birds had not been disturbed by the turbine's rotors.
It added that kestrels had successfully raised young at the site in previous years.
Image: Enercon