RCG opens Taiwan shop

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) has set up a new business unit in Taiwan and opened an office in Taipei.

The consultancy has appointed Michael Chang (pictured, centre) as director of The Renewables Consulting Group (Taiwan).

Chang will provide strategy, public affairs and technical support to RCG's clients in Asia, Europe and North America, the company added.

He was previously deputy director for the Office of Policy Integration and Evaluation at Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

RCG new markets managing director Gareth Lewis (pictured, left) said: “After almost a year of travel to Taipei and numerous meetings with stakeholders, I am delighted that we are now formally set-up, and ready to start trading as a local consultant in Taiwan.”

Image: Gareth Lewis, Michael Chang and RCG chief executive Sebastian Chivers (right) (RCG)