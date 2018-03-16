Articles Filter

TRIG raises £58m war chest

Over 54 million shares issued at price of £1.05 each 

TRIG raises £58m war chest image 16/03/2018

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has raised £57.6m through a share issue.

A total of 54,858,016 shares were issued at a price of £1.05 per share.

The total raised was far above the £25m that the company had been targeting and will be used to repay money taken from TRIG's revolving acquisition facility.

Royal Bank of Scotland, National Australia Bank and ING Bank are the providers of TRIG's revolving acquisition facility.   

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.