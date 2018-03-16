TRIG raises £58m war chest

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has raised £57.6m through a share issue.

A total of 54,858,016 shares were issued at a price of £1.05 per share.

The total raised was far above the £25m that the company had been targeting and will be used to repay money taken from TRIG's revolving acquisition facility.

Royal Bank of Scotland, National Australia Bank and ING Bank are the providers of TRIG's revolving acquisition facility.

Image: Pixabay