NexTracker feeds Mexican PV giant

NexTracker has delivered solar trackers totalling 754MW to Enel Green Power's Villanueva photovoltaic project in Mexico.

Swinerton Renewable Energy has been subcontracted by NexTracker to help with the installation at the project site in Torreón.

Villanueva will also feature NexTracker’s NX data management and control platform, as well as 26,000 piers and 2614km of torque tubes.

NexTracker chief executive Dan Shugar said: “This announcement demonstrates NexTracker’s ability to massively scale and innovate with our customers in new markets, of which Mexico is especially promising.

“Our installation partner, Swinerton Renewable Energy, has been instrumental in supporting array construction.”

