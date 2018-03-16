NEC charged for Bay State battery

NEC Energy Solutions is to work with Orsted and Eversource to develop a 55MW energy storage system for the up to 800MW Bay State Wind offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts.

Orsted and Eversource submitted a bid in December to develop the Bay State Wind project in response to the state's 800MW offshore call.

12 Mar 2018 The wind project is proposed for a site 40km off the Massachusetts south coast and 24km off Martha’s Vineyard.

It is expected to create more than 1200 jobs a year during construction and more than 10,800 indirect and direct jobs over the life of the project.

Orsted North America president Thomas Brostrom said: “NEC Energy Solutions is widely recognised as a pioneer and leader in the market for utility scale energy storage, and their ability to recruit talent from the local workforce will help not only Bay State Wind, but it will help solidify Massachusetts as a global leader in the green energy revolution.”

NEC Energy Solutions chief executive Steve Fludder said: “This development is crucial to growing our battery storage systems in Massachusetts, across America, and around the world. The Bay State Wind project is a unique opportunity and the benefits to the Commonwealth are immense.”

Image: Orsted