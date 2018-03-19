Suzlon hails 500MW home wins

Suzlon Group has won turbine orders totalling 500MW for two unnamed wind farms in the Gujarat region of India.

The 300MW and 200MW projects will feature a total of 238 S111 2.1MW machines and will be located in the Kutch district.

Related Stories India debut for Suzlon newbie

13 Mar 2018

Suzlon sees red

12 Feb 2018 Suzlon will carry out the work on a turnkey basis for the unnamed clients and will also provide operation and maintenance once the wind farms come online.

Suzlon Group chief executive JP Chalasani said: “There is an increased interest from all customer segments to invest in renewable energy in their pursuit of contributing towards mitigating risks of climate change and providing affordable and renewable power for all.

“We are committed to partner with our customers to scale it up further and enable India’s transition from conventional fuel dominated energy architecture to renewable energy sources.”

Image: Suzlon