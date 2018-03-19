Vestas lines up TPI in China

TPI Composites is to supply Vestas with blades for the V150-4.2MW turbine model from a facility in China under a new agreement announced today.

The blade manufacturer will set up four manufacturing lines at its new factory at Yangzhou in Jiangsu province.

09 Aug 2017 Production of the 73.7-metre blades is scheduled to start in the first half of 2019 and will mainly supply Asian wind power markets.

The plant is located on a 20-hectare site and will also be capable of producing precision molding and assembly systems, as well as the blades.

It will serve also serve global demand via exports from the port of Yangzhou, Vestas and TPI said.

Vestas executive vice president and chief operating officer Jean-Marc Lechene said: “With this agreement, TPI Composites will produce blades for Vestas' market-leading V150-4.2MW turbine.

“By strengthening our global manufacturing footprint, we also expand our local presence in China through the jobs in Yangzhou the new production lines create.”

TPI president and chief executive Steve Lockard said: “We are pleased Vestas has chosen TPI as its outsourcing partner for its next generation wind turbine and we are excited to announce a significant expansion in China with a new world-class manufacturing operation for wind blades and wind blade tooling.”

TPI already produces blades for Vestas for the Latin American market from a factory in Mexico.

