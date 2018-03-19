Articles Filter

ENI plans 5GW green drive

Italian energy giant outlines renewables growth up to 2025 

Italian energy giant ENI is planning to develop up to 5GW of renewable energy projects by 2025.

The company said it will increase renewables capacity by 400MW over the next two years and growing by 1GW by 2021, following investment of €1.2bn.

The expected return on the projects is 10%, ENI said.

ENI chief executive Claudio Descalzi said: “The contribution of renewables will grow thanks to a distinctive model based on an integrated approach with the other businesses.”

Image: Pixabay

