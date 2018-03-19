ALE barges in at Hornsea 1

Heavy lifting specialist ALE has started loading out transition pieces for Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm using a new barge.

The Sarah S barge will be used to transport 86 TP's made at EEW OSB's Haverton Hill production yard.

It will also carry a further 20 Steelwind Nordenham-rolled units which are being completed at Wilton Engineering's neighbouring yard.

The TPs will be floated down the River Tees to meet directly with GeoSea jack-up Innovation and A2Sea vessel Sea Installer – both of which are installing foundations off the Yorkshire coast.

ALE has been contracted to provide offshore engineering, as well as marine transportation, sea-fastening, load-out and ballasting for the transition pieces.

It said the Sarah S is about three metres narrower than most North Sea barges allowing it to fit between the quayside and the installation vessel.

ALE marine commercial manager Steve Small said: “This project demonstrates our ability to offer the full, specialist marine scope of work. From utilising our internal expertise and engineering unique solutions, to offering an extensive fleet and operative skills, we can manage the complete project.”

Image: ALE