Jones Bros scoops Clocaenog

UK civil engineering contractor Jones Bros has won a contract to build infrastructure for Innogy's 96MW Clocaenog Forest wind farm in Wales.

The scope of the contract covers 28km of access tracks and construction of turbine bases, crane pads and an on-site control building with substation.

Jones Bros will source rock for tracks and crane pads from within the wind farm site, as well as install two plants to manufacture concrete.

Clocaenog, which will be located in forest managed by Natural Resources Wales near Ruthin in Denbighshire, will provide work for 60 employees, plus 14 apprentices and trainee engineers.

Most of the workforce will comprise of plant operatives and groundworkers, together with some technical and engineering staff.

Jones Bros contracts manager Eryl Roberts (pictured) said: “This contract has special significance for the company. The vast majority of our employees live locally to our Ruthin base.”

Innogy Renewables UK head of business development Tanya Davies said: “This contract placed with Jones Bros is a significant step towards construction starting on the Clocaenog Forest wind farm.

“We are particularly pleased at the direct benefits the contract will bring in terms of supporting jobs in and around the local Ruthin and wider North Wales area.”

Vestas secured a contract at the end of last year to supply V105-3.45MW hardware for the wind farm.

