Facebook raises US wind profile

Enel Green Power North America is to supply electricity from its 320MW Rattlesnake Creek wind farm in Nebraska to Facebook and software developer Adobe.

The deal with Facebook broadens the scope of a power purchase agreement signed in November for 200MW of electricity from the project to gradually cover all of the wind farm's output by 2029.

Adobe will buy 10MW of electricity and renewable energy credits from Rattlesnake Creek in the 2019-2028 period, before the total output is taken by Facebook.

The $430m wind farm is currently under construction and is expected to start operations by the end of 2018.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “We are thrilled to partner with Facebook and Adobe on this wind project and to meet their individual energy needs through a customised solution.”

Facebook director of global energy Bobby Hollis said: “The Rattlesnake Creek wind farm will enable us to power our future Papillion data center, and fulfils our passion to expand the energy market for other corporate buyers, like Adobe.”

Adobe sustainability strategist Vince Digneo said: “We’re excited to reach the next milestone in our sustainability goals through this agreement with Enel and Facebook.”

Image: Enel