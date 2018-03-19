Orsted inks Taiwan offshore first

Orsted has signed its first manufacturing contract in Taiwan for a jacket foundation transition piece mock-up to be built by Century Wind Power (CWP).

The structure is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of the year.

The Danish energy company said the €2.5m contract aims to help CWP prepare for upcoming tenders for Orsted's four Greater Changhua offshore wind farms, which will have a total capacity of 2.4GW.

The Taiwanese company will carry out project management, procurement, fabrication and storage of the mock-up foundation.

CWP, which signed a memorandum of understanding with Danish fabricator Bladt Industries late last year, plans to build a new plant at the port of Taipei on 16 hectares of land to manufacture jacket foundations.

The €139m plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Orsted also signed an MoU with CWP in November last year to collaborate on turbine foundation fabrication for the Greater Changhua projects.

The four wind farms are scheduled to be built 35km to 60km off the coast of Changhua between 2021 and 2025.

