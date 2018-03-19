Scots team makes offshore way

Articles Filter

Scottish outfit Utility ROV Services (URS) is to charter a DP2 vessel from Cyprus-based EDT Ship Management in order to carry out boulder clearance in the European renewables market.

URS will deploy its Utrov remotely operated vehicle (ROV) service from the EDT Kennedy vessel (pictured) starting in May.

The charter is for one-year initially with an option to extend the contract further for an unspecified period.

URS managing director Patrick Crawford said: “URS have been looking to partner with a suitable vessel owner for some time, and we are pleased to enter this agreement with EDT.

“They have a shared vision of providing high quality services into the renewables market, at a cost base that is competitive, whilst delivering high productivity.”

