NJR offloads 10MW in Montana

NJR Clean Energy Ventures has sold the 9.7MW Two Dot wind farm in Montana to NorthWestern Energy (NWE) for $18.5m.

Two Dot, which is located 150km east of state capital Helena, has been operational since 2014 and features six GE 1.62MW turbines.

The sale is still subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said NJR, a subsidiary of New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources chief operating officer Stephen Westhoven said: “NJR Clean Energy Ventures’ wind assets, with established long-term power purchase agreements, are highly valued by the marketplace.

“The sale of Two Dot reflects the growing demand for clean energy projects, and we are taking a strategic review of our remaining wind assets.”

