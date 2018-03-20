US Wind makes met mast move
Gulf Island contracted to build tower and platform for measurement equipment
US fabricator Gulf Island has signed a contract with US Wind for a met mast tower and platform for the Maryland offshore wind farm zone.
Gulf Island Fabrication president and chief executive Kirk Meche said: “These projects support our efforts to diversify our company within our reporting segments as we continue to look for ways to provide opportunities for our employees and value-added returns for our shareholders.”
US Wind is planning to build a 268MW project in federal waters some 27km off the coast of Ocean City.
The developer aims to complete construction of the $1.4bn wind farm in 2020.
Image: Ocean City, Maryland (US Army Corps of Engineers)