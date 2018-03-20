UK offshore reveals 30GW vision

The UK offshore wind industry is targeting a sector deal with the government that aims to grow capacity to 30GW by 2030 from about 13GW currently.

The deal, first reported in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS last September, could see offshore wind supply about one-third of the country's electricity by the end of the next decade.

Related Stories Dong man takes OWIC hot-seat

22 Apr 2014 Plans involve potential investments of £48bn in energy infrastructure by 2030 that could reduce system costs by 9%, industry said.

Export opportunities from the sector could increase fivefold to £2.6bn a year, with the sector supporting about 27,000 skilled jobs, up from about 11,000 today.

Baroness Brown of Cambridge, who is the UK low carbon business ambassador and vice chair of the Committee on Climate Change, will engage on the plans with government on behalf of the offshore wind industry.

She said: “The challenge for the offshore wind industry and government is to ensure that we capitalise on our world-leading position in a highly competitive, global market and deliver on the huge potential for jobs, new infrastructure, exports and economic growth.

“With an ambitious sector deal we have the opportunity to take the next transformative steps together, enabling the offshore wind industry to help government to achieve its clean growth ambitions in a way that boosts productivity and growth throughout the UK.”

Offshore Wind Industry Council co-chair Benj Sykes said: “We are working together as a sector to partner with the UK government and deliver our ambitious vision for the future of offshore wind.

“Our proposals show how the innovative offshore wind industry can drive economic growth throughout the UK, attracting billions in investment, driving growth in coastal communities which need new opportunities, whilst generating affordable and clean energy.”

The industry will now enter into a period of engagement with the UK government.

ScottishPower Renewables global managing director of offshore wind Jonathan Cole said: “The UK is the global leader in offshore wind and further joined-up thinking will help to consolidate this position, creating a world of opportunities.

“The 2030 vision will see the UK increase investment and manufacturing at home, while also boosting international export. It will build on the success story so far for offshore.

“The government and the industry have worked well together for over a decade to deliver major environmental benefits, support thousands of jobs and encourage record levels of private sector investment.”

Image: reNEWS