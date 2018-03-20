Danes take load for MHI Vestas

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will use Jutlandia Terminal at the port of Esbjerg to load V164-8.0MW turbines on to vessels for installation at three offshore wind farms.

The deal, which replaces an old agreement between the two companies, covers 120 machines for the 92.4MW Aberdeen Bay, 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 and 406MW Horns Rev 3 projects.

Work will start this month on the Aberdeen Bay wind farm, followed later in the year by Borkum Riffgrund 2 and then Horns Rev 3, Jutlandia said.

Jutlandia Terminal stevedoring operations manager Kim List said: “We are incredibly proud that MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has chosen Jutlandia stevedoring to handle the loading operation of the three projects.”

Image: MHI Vestas