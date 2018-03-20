Lithuanians score 60MW double 

Lithuanian company Achema Group has acquired two unnamed wind farms in Croatia and the Czech Republic with a combined capacity of 60MW.

The largest project is a 42MW wind farm in Croatia featuring 14 Vestas turbines. It has been operating since 2015 and is located 45km from the port of Zadar.

The operational 18MW wind farm in the Czech Republic comprises nine Vestas machines, Achema said.

Achema Group subsidiary Renerga carried out the purchase with finance coming from SEB Bank. No details were given about the sellers.

Achema Group chairman Lidija Lubiene said: “Renewable energy is one of the strategic directions of the group and to realise our goals we are constantly looking for attractive investment opportunities, both in Lithuania and abroad.”

Image: Vestas