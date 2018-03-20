First steps for Dubai solar giant

Work is underway on the 700MW fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park in Dubai.

A consortium of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and China’s Shanghai Electric won the contract to develop the project from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) last year.

The first stage is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020.

ACWA Power chief executive Paddy Padmanathan said: “The investment of $750m ACWA Power is making into this project is the single largest investment we are making in any project and thus a testament to our confidence in the concentrated solar power technology and our commitment to the long-term partnership with DEWA and the government and the people of the Emirate of Dubai.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar development is scheduled to deliver 5GW by 2030.

The first 13MW photovoltaic phase has been operational since 2013, with the second 200MW PV stage coming online in March last year. A further 800MW PV phase is set to be operational in 2020.

