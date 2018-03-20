Articles Filter

Seabased rides Ghana wave

Swedes to design, manufacture and install 100MW plant for TC’s Energy

Swedish developer Seabased has been contracted by Ghanaian renewables outfit TC’s Energy to deliver a 100MW wave power project in the African country.

Under the terms of the deal, Seabased will design, manufacture and install the plant, which will be located near Ada.

The Swedes also have an option to use locals for final assembly of non-core technology. 

TC’s Energy will own and operate the plant and supply electricity from it to Electric Company of Ghana under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Seabased chief executive Ovind Magnussen said: “The necessary studies, permits and PPA are all in place, and we have the experience of a successful pilot under our belt.

“We feel well prepared to step into the this final phase of the manufacturing and delivering the wave park.”  

Image: Seabased

