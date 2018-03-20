Fortum markets Finnish wind

Articles Filter

Deal sealed to sell power from Taaleri's 13 project portfolio on Nord Pool

Finnish utility Fortum is to buy the output from compatriot company Taaleri's 13 wind farms and sell the electricity on the Nord Pool power exchange.

The agreement starts on 1 April and covers the 1 terrawatt-hour of electricity generated by the wind farms, which have a combined capacity of 312MW. 

Fortum B2B sales originator Saara Rantanen said: “Taaleri’s wind portfolio is one of the largest in Finland, as is this newly signed wind power purchase and balance agreement.

“It is wonderful that we can help Taaleri to get the emissions-free wind power they generate to the Nordic electricity markets.” 

