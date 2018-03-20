BayWa tapped for Oz ale

BayWa is to supply renewable energy to Carlton & United Breweries from a 112MW solar farm in the Australian state of Victoria under a 12-year power purchase agreement.

Construction of the project at Mildura is underway with Beon Energy Solutions carrying out the work.

BayWa said it has already built the 4km grid connection.

Carlton & United Breweries chief executive Jan Craps said: “This represents an important step in the (company’s) commitment to 100% of its electricity being sourced from renewables.”

The brewer also plans to develop onsite solar at its facilities, with any excess power fed back into the grid.

Image: BayWa