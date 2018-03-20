Articles Filter

Rentel nacelles ready for action

First units for Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines loaded out in Cuxhaven

Siemens Gamesa has loaded out the first nacelles from its factory in Cuxhaven for the 7MW 154 turbines for Otary's 309MW Rentel offshore wind farm off the coast of Belgium.

The D78 nacelles are 22 metre long and 6.5 metre high. They weigh about 400 tonnes including the transportation frame.

Rentel will consist of 42 of the 154 turbines, with installation scheduled to start later this year.

Siemens Gamesa is shipping the nacelles from Cuxhaven’s new berthing space to the Rebo terminal in Ostend, Belgium.

All turbine components will be shipped to the Rebo terminal for pre-assembly ahead of installation at the project site.

Image: reNEWS

