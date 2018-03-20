K2 plants Polish roots

Consultancy K2 Management has opened an office in Poland to support solar and wind markets in central and eastern Europe.

Business development manager Karolina Drozd will head the new office in Gdynia, which becomes the company's 16th across 12 countries.

12 Oct 2017 She said: “Poland has ambitious renewable energy targets and has already established a strong and well developed local offshore supply chain.

“Additionally, we see a strong political focus for developing large wind and solar projects in the region.”

K2 chief sales officer and co-founder Lars Hammershoj said the consultancy has been active in the Polish green energy market since 2016.

“Our involvement has developed a strong interest from developers and utilities in the region for our services, making us confident that a local presence can better support our clients,” he said.

