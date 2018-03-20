Canary call for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa is to supply turbines totalling 18MW for the Chimiche 2 wind farm under development by Iberdrola and local partners on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Under the terms of the deal, seven 2.6-114 machines will be installed this year at the project in the town of Granadilla de Abona in the Canary Islands.

The blades will be manufactured at the As Somozas factory in Galicia, while the nacelles will be produced at the Agreda plant in Soria, Siemens Gamesa said.

The company will also operate and maintain the facility.

Image: Siemens Gamesa