CWind welcomes new chief

Global Marine Group has named Mark Preece as managing director of its offshore renewable business CWind.

Preece joined the CWind on an interim basis in late 2017, having previously had roles as chief executive of Ceona Offshore and Reef Subsea and vice chair of PDi.

Global Marine Group chief executive Ian Douglas said: “Mark is a high-calibre individual with a strong record of achievement. His operational, commercial and business development experience will be invaluable to us and will strengthen the CWind leadership hugely as we align ourselves to meet future industry requirements.”

Preece said: “CWind’s journey to date has been impressive. Since 2009 they have grown at a phenomenal rate, and are recognised by many as a key partner to successfully deliver innovative O&M solutions in the offshore renewables market. I am delighted to play a part in the next step of their journey.”