Suzlon raises India blade game

Suzlon Group has designed and built a new 63-metre wind turbine blade, which it claims to be the longest in India.

The SB63 blade was manufactured at the company's Padubidri factory and has been developed for the new S128 hardware range.

12 Feb 2018 Suzlon said the blade has been engineered with a carbon girder to utilise “thinner aerodynamic profiles” and provide “higher lift with less drag” at low wind sites.

'Flat back' technology is also incorporated into the unit to minimise drag and reduce the weight, the company added.

Suzlon Group chief technology officer Duncan Koerbel said: “The SB63 blade is the longest and most efficient aerodynamic blade Suzlon has ever produced.”

