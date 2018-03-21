Irish crown new wind chief

The Irish Wind Energy Association has appointed David Connolly as its new chief executive.

Connolly is stepping up from head of policy at the industry group and replaces former boss Garry O’Callaghan.

The news of the appointment was announced at the IWEA annual conference in Dublin on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the lobby group also published a new set of “principles” for wind developers that “sets out a detailed approach” on how the sector should interact with local communities.

IWEA also published a new policy mapping the sector’s growth plan to 2030.

Image: reNEWS