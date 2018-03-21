Articles Filter

Irish crown new wind chief

David Connolly replaces Garry O’Callaghan as head of IWEA  

Irish crown new wind chief image 21/03/2018

The Irish Wind Energy Association has appointed David Connolly as its new chief executive.

Connolly is stepping up from head of policy at the industry group and replaces former boss Garry O’Callaghan.

The news of the appointment was announced at the IWEA annual conference in Dublin on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the lobby group also published a new set of “principles” for wind developers that “sets out a detailed approach” on how the sector should interact with local communities.

IWEA also published a new policy mapping the sector’s growth plan to 2030.

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.