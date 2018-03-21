Esbjerg reaps wind rewards

The Port of Esbjerg in Denmark shipped offshore wind turbine components totalling 1.3GW in 2017, up from 1.1GW in the previous year, according to its annual report.

Wind, including onshore components, accounted for 30% of the port's turnover last year. Total turnover was €31.61m in 2017, compared with €30.94m in 2016.

24 Feb 2017 The port's net profit was up slightly in 2017 to €10.83m from €10.68m in the previous 12 months.

It said increased activity in the wind sector helped to offset declines in the oil and gas market.

Port of Esbjerg chairman Flemming Enevoldsen said that 1.3GW of wind components are already scheduled to be shipped out this year.

He added that the port has launched an environmental impact assessment (EIA) to expand its operations by up to 1 million metres squared.

The EIA is expected to be completed by the end of next year, after which "expansion can be planned and commenced", he said.

