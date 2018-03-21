Enel adds 180MW shine in Peru

Enel Green Power has started operations at the 180MW Rubi solar plant in Peru.

The $170m project is located in the city of Moquegua in the South American country’s Mariscal Nieto province. It will generate 440 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Enel part-funded the plant, with the remaining finance provided by the European Investment Bank.

Rubi has a 20-year power purchase agreement signed with Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The entry into service of Rubi just over a year after construction began strengthens our ambition to keep growing in Peru and to harness the country’s great renewable potential.”

Image: Enel Green Power