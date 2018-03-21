RES to bask in Arkansas sun

RES is to sell electricity to the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp from the 100MW Crossett solar farm, which will be located in the southern US state.

The project will consist of 262,000 solar panels across a 324-hectare site in Ashley County.

14 Aug 2017 About 175 jobs will be created during construction, which is scheduled to start in early 2021, RES said.

Three permanent jobs will be generated when the project comes online later that year.

Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp provides wholesale power to Arkansas’ 17 electric distribution cooperatives.

RES Americas chief executive Graham Reid said: “We’re excited to work with Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp again, and we are pleased to help AECC bring solar energy to the cooperative members.”

Image: RES