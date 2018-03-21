Articles Filter

AW Energy gets busy in Portugal

Construction of wave project substation starts in Peniche

AW Energy gets busy in Portugal image 21/03/2018

Construction is underway of an onshore substation to connect AW Energy's 350kW WaveRoller device to be installed off the Portuguese coast near Peniche.

The Finnish wave outfit has hired Abeinsa Engineering of Spain for the coordination of detailed design and manufacturing of the new substation equipment.

The substation will connect the wave device via transformers, frequency converters and other electrical components.

AW Energy is installing the commercial-scale WaveRoller as part of the EU-backed SURGE 2 project, which started in 2014.

“The previous substation used for the SURGE project is replaced by an improved substation with a higher rating, which is better suited for project deliveries and the maritime climate,” said AW Energy chief technology officer Jussi Åkerberg.

The groundwork for the concrete foundation of the substation is finished, he added.

Image: WaveRoller (AW Energy)

