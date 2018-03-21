Articles Filter

Moventas team targets Irish wind 

Collaboration with Precision Gear Company to cover all-Ireland market

Moventas team targets Irish wind  image 21/03/2018

Moventas Gears UK is partnering with Precision Gear Company (PGC) to service the Irish wind turbine drive train market. 

The partners will collaborate on servicing, refurbishment and replacement of turbine gearboxes and associated drive train equipment across the island of Ireland.

Related Stories

They will use workshops in Toomebridge in Northern Ireland and Huddersfield in England.

Moventas Gears sales director Craig Jones said: “It is my pleasure to announce that this partnership will leverage local footprint and capabilities in Ireland and the UK combined with Moventas’ global OEM multibrand expertise, benefiting customers across all-Ireland.”

PGC managing director Richard Hogg said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to work together with Moventas. We also aim to develop full gearbox changeover capability with turnkey projects for customers.”

Image: Moventas

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.