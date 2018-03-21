Moventas team targets Irish wind 

Moventas Gears UK is partnering with Precision Gear Company (PGC) to service the Irish wind turbine drive train market.

The partners will collaborate on servicing, refurbishment and replacement of turbine gearboxes and associated drive train equipment across the island of Ireland.

Moventas Gears sales director Craig Jones said: “It is my pleasure to announce that this partnership will leverage local footprint and capabilities in Ireland and the UK combined with Moventas’ global OEM multibrand expertise, benefiting customers across all-Ireland.”

PGC managing director Richard Hogg said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to work together with Moventas. We also aim to develop full gearbox changeover capability with turnkey projects for customers.”

Image: Moventas