Acta Auriga passes the test

New construction support vessel completes sea trials 

Acta Auriga passes the test image 21/03/2018

Acta Marine newbuild vessel Acta Auriga has returned to Ulstein Verft's shipyard in Norway having successfully completed sea trials.

The 93.4-metre walk-to-work construction support vessel (pictured) is now undergoing final outfitting at the yard. 

During the trials the vessel was tested at maximum forwards and backwards speed, registering over 13.5 knots going forward.

The vessel has also been fitted with its SMST motion-compensated gangway and 3D crane that is capable of six-tonne cargo lifts.

It features X-bow and X-stern designs and can accommodate up to 120 people.

On completion Acta Auriga will be chartered by Ocean Breeze for two years to provide logistical support for maintenance activities on the 400MW Bard 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Image: Acta Marine

