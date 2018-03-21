Brookfield raises Chinese roof

Brookfield Asset Management and global logistical solutions provider GLP form joint venture to develop 300MW of rooftop solar projects in China over the next three years.

The partnership will utilise GLP's presence in China, where it has about 33 million square metres of logistics facilities, and Brookfield's renewables expertise.

Brookfield Asset Management Asia Pacific chief executive Stewart Upson said: “We look forward to working closely with GLP and leveraging our experienced local operating team and significant renewables development expertise to establish a leading rooftop solar platform in China.”

GLP chief executive and co-founder Ming Mei said: “This new partnership with Brookfield will allow us to leverage each other’s strengths to further capitalise on GLP’s high-quality assets.

“Investing in infrastructure beyond GLP’s logistics platform is part of our strategy to develop an ecosystem that harnesses technology to deliver better outcomes for our customers and communities.”

Image: Pixabay