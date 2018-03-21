Quest sets out on floating mission

US data provider and analysts Quest Offshore Resources has set up a unit dedicated to analysis of the floating offshore wind industry.

Quest Floating Wind Energy (QFWE) will provide data and analysis of the sector, which the company said aims to inform "better decision making".

Quest Offshore founders John Chadderdon and Paul Hillegeist will head the QFWE management team based in Houston, Texas.

Erik Rijkers is director of market development and strategy, while David Southerland joins the team as director of data architecture and services.

Southerland has over 25 years working in data management for the energy industry with ODS-Petrodata and IHS Markit, Quest said.

William Cooper, a principle of BlackArch Partners, will also serve on QFWE board of directors, as will Chadderdon, Hillegeist and Rijkers.

