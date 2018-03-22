Microsoft soaks in Virginia sun

Microsoft Corp is to buy 315MW of electricity from sPower's Pleinmont 1 and 2 solar farms in Virginia.

The projects, which are part of a larger 500MW development, will consist of over 750,000 solar panels spread over 809 hectares once operational.

01 Mar 2018 No details were provided on when the projects will come online. They will, however, contribute to Microsoft's target of sourcing 60% of its energy needs from renewables by 2020.

sPower chief executive Ryan Creamer said: “Microsoft's participation is a game-changer for this project and for other buyers.

“Their early commitment helped ensure that the project continued to move forward and comes to fruition at a time of regulatory uncertainty. Microsoft's large off-take also helped us offer very cost-competitive options for other buyers looking at our Virginia portfolios.”

Microsoft president Brad Smith said: “This project means more than just gigawatts because our commitment is broader than transforming our own operations; it's also about helping others access more renewable energy.”

