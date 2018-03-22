Foresea funds marine trio

The EU-funded Foresea programme has awarded so-called recommendations for support to three marine projects in the UK and France.

The beneficiaries include Hace Hydro Air Concept Energy, which will use the support to test its wave device at the SEM-REV test centre in Nantes.

Related Stories Carnegie switches Oz wave focus

27 Feb 2018

Foresea funds ocean 15

22 Mar 2017 The same test site will be used by the SEAc (Acoustic of the Sea) project developed by NEREIS Environnement.

The third recipient is Renewable Devices Marine, which has plans to test 200kW tidal hardware at the European Marine Energy Centre off Orkney in Scotland.

A final award of support is secured by the developer upon signing contracts with the relevant test centre.

The fourth Foresea call for applications was launched on 11 October 2017 and will run until 29 June.

Image: Fall of Warness, Orkney (EMEC)