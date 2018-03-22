Articles Filter

Windfit books Greek outing

Total Eren to install monitoring system at 13-turbine Goritsa wind farm

Windfit books Greek outing image 22/03/2018

French technology company Sereema is to deploy its Windfit monitoring system at Total Eren's Goritsa wind farm in Greece.

The 13-turbine project consists of Vestas V90 and V117 machines and is located in the municipality of Thiva.

Vestas technicians will install the system, which will monitor rotor mass and aerodynamic balance, vibration levels and provide an overview of the yaw guidance system.

Total Eren will have access to the data and analysis through the Windfit cloud portal.

Sereema chief executive Jerome Imbert said: “Sereema is proud of the vote of confidence Total Eren showed by expanding our partnership.”

Image: Sereema

