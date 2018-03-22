Azure scores 130MW PV double

Indian developer Azure Power has sealed two deals to develop solar projects totalling 130MW in its home country.

A 100MW facility will be built in the state of Karnataka, following Azure's success in an auction run by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development.

Azure will also develop 30MW of rooftop photovoltaic projects for Indian Railways across 12 states. The electricity generated will be sold at an average price of Rs4.74/kWh.

Azure Power founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “We are pleased to expand our portfolio in Karnataka and with Indian Railways. With these wins, we have once again demonstrated our strong project development capabilities.”

Image: Azure Power