Edifying win for Australia storage

22/03/2018

Australian renewables developer Edify Energy and Wirsol Energy have won an $A25m state government tender to build a 25MW/50MWh battery storage system in Victoria.

The partners will install a Powerpack lithium-ion system supplied by Tesla at Edify’s 50MW Gannawarra solar farm near Kerang.

The project is underpinned by an A$25m grant from the Victorian Government Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning matched by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena).

The storage plant has a long-term commercial services agreement with EnergyAustralia, which will operate the battery in conjunction with its offtake from the Gannawarra solar farm.

Edify Energy chief executive John Cole said: “Without a doubt as the cost of battery storage falls, we see solar and storage becoming a ‘category killer’ in the energy sector and accelerating Australia’s transition to a clean energy future.”

In a related development, a consortium led by Spotless Sustainability Services will build a 30MW/30MWh battery system provided by Siemens and AES jv Fluence at the Ballarat terminal station in Victoria.

The project will also receive A$50m funding from the Victoria state government and Arena.

