Storage duo tuned to UK hydro

UK outfit Barn Energy has deployed battery storage units at two of its river hydro projects in Yorkshire, England, each with a capacity of over 1.2 megawatt-hours.

The lithium-ion units, built by Chinese manufacturer BYD, were installed by Anesco at Barn Energy’s 260kW Thrybergh scheme on the River Don and the 500kW Knottingley project on the River Aire.

Each system is currently delivering on a two-year firm frequency response (FFR) contract for the National Grid.

Third-party contractor Limejump will control the batteries remotely via its Virtual Power Plant.

Barn Energy and Eelpower Mark Simon chief executive said: “By co-locating the battery units with hydropower, 60 to 70% of the battery consumption, when performing grid balancing services such as FFR, is provided for by hydropower and the rest comes from the grid. This is a significant benefit for the economics of our battery, and of our hydropower station.”

Image: Thrybergh hydro and battery project (Barn Energy)