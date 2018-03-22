Bon voyage for Arkona topside

The offshore substation topside for Eon’s 385MW Arkona wind farm has left STX France's shipyard in Saint Nazaire and is now sailing to the project site in the German Baltic Sea.

The 4000-tonne structure is expected to reach its destination some 35km north-east of the island of Rugen in about two weeks, depending on the weather.

26 Jan 2018 The substation's 1000-tonne jacket foundation, which was also built by STX France, left the yard earlier this week.

Arkona will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.4MW turbines and is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

The substation will be used by the wind farm and transmission system operator 50Hertz.

It will export power to the grid via the 93-km Ostwind 1 cable system and 50Hertz’s onshore substation in Lubmin.

