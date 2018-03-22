Pattern gains Japan foothold

US developer Pattern Energy has completed the 33MW Ohorayama wind farm in Japan’s Kochi prefecture on the island of Shikoku.

The project consists of 11 GE 3MW turbines and will supply electricity to Shikoku Electric Power under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

It was jointly developed by Green Power Investment Corp, which will operate the project, and is Pattern’s first wind farm in Japan.

Ohorayama was completed on schedule and under budget, said Pattern chief executive Mike Garland.

Pattern has also started construction of the Tsugaru wind farm, which “will be the largest wind power facility in Japan when it is completed in 2020”, he said.

Garland added: “We have built a sound foundation for growing our business in Japan, which is one of the most robust renewables markets in the world.”

Image: Ohorayama wind facility (Pattern Energy)