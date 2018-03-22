Dogger hosts supplier showcase

Statoil and SSE are set to enter into discussions with UK supply chain companies over potential starring roles at the developers' 3.6GW of projects in the Dogger Bank offshore wind zone.

Companies offering foundation fabrication, turbine components, onshore works, cable supply and installation, substation manufacture and operations and maintenance services will all sit down with the developer at a 'meet the buyer event' in May.

27 Feb 2018 The event, organised by business development group NOF Energy, will be held at the Hardwick Hall hotel in Sedgefield on the 23 May.

Representatives from the Dogger Bank team will also unveil the latest plans for the project during a presentation at the event, NOF said.

Image: reNEWS